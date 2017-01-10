The city of Asheville’s Water Resources Department has issues a Boil Water Advisory for residents using city tap water in the wake of and emergency water interruption in the vicinity of Sweeten Creek Road from Buck Shoals Road to Lower Christ School Road and surrounding areas.

While the disruption does not indicate that the water is contaminated, the possibility of contamination has increased due to low pressure in the water system, according to the city’s Jan. 10 press release on the advisory.

The Water Resources department is encouraging any resident using tap water for consumption to boil it for at least one minute prior to consuming it. The department also advises citizens to run cold water for 5 to 10 minutes prior to use, due to the possibility of discolored water or air in the lines after pressure is restored to city lines.

For more information on the advisory or to find out when the advisory is lifted, see the press release below or visit ashevillenc.gov/Departments/Water/WaterOutages.aspx

From the City of Asheville: