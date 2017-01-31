Joseph F. Renzulli, II M.D., FACS, Joins Avadim Technologies as Chief Medical Officer

ASHEVILLE, NC — (Marketwired – January 31, 2017) — Avadim Technologies Inc. (“Avadim”), a true “patient first” life sciences company, is pleased to announce the engagement of Joseph F. Renzulli, II M.D., FACS, as Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) of the company

Dr. Renzulli is Associate Professor of Urology at The Warren Alpert School of Medicine of Brown University, where he specializes in Genitourinary Malignancies as a certified robotic surgeon. He is a member of the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha national medical honor society, and serves on the urology staff at The Miriam Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital. His current research interests include the effects of neoadjuvant therapies prior to prostatectomy for high-risk prostate cancer and the role of microvesicles in prostate cancer. Dr. Renzulli is active in numerous clinical trials, has been published over 60 times in peer-reviewed journals, and has presented at many national and local meetings.

“We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Renzulli take on the role of CMO of the company. Our organization is expanding rapidly, and with the appointment of a CMO we have reached another milestone for our company,” says Steve Woody, CEO of Avadim Technologies. “Dr. Renzulli will oversee our clinical research efforts, which continue to validate our platform technology and therapies. As the research becomes more comprehensive, managing cost uncertainty, the regulatory process, evaluation and risk management is critical. Dr. Renzulli will be pivotal in defining, building, and protecting our market franchise, and his experience will enhance the discovery and development of our therapies – giving us great confidence for the further development of the company.”

“I am very excited to join the Avadim team as its Chief Medical Officer,” Dr. Renzulli says. “This is a critically important time for the company. Many health systems are using Avadim’s unique therapies and protocols and they are showing incredible progress in Hospital Acquired Conditions (HAC) with significant CAUTI, UTI, and CLABSI reductions. The company is building a pipeline of therapies with significant potential, and I’m very excited to be working with this exceptional team to discover, develop, and advance these therapies in the coming years.”