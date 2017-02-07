The Land of the Sky Association of REALTORS® (LOTSAR) will be celebrating it’s 100th year of doing business in Asheville, North Carolina this February 20, 2017. The real estate association, established in 1917, commemorated its inaugural year at an event held at the Biltmore Forest Country Club on January 12, 2017.

Sworn in as the association’s President, Terry Horner of Preferred Properties, stated. “We commend the past, present and future members for your contribution to Western North Carolina’s real estate industry. May you celebrate the mountains we live, work and play in, as well as continue to enhance real estate growth, spark debate, educate and foster innovation in this century and beyond. I look forward to see what the next 100 years will bring, and how the next generation will move the industry forward at a time where technology is in constant change.”

David Wall was awarded 2016 REALTOR® of the Year at the event, and funds were donated to Eblen Charities, Habitat for Humanity, and Brother Wolf as part of The Land of the Sky Association of REALTORS® efforts to give back within the communities they serve. A portion of the funds given to Habitat were showcased in a wall raising event (February 3, 2017) of a new home sponsored by LOTSAR and Pulliam Properties, .

The association will continue to celebrate one hundred years of real estate leadership throughout 2017. In addition, the City of Asheville proclaimed 2017 Land of the Sky Association of REALTORS® Year. LOTSAR is the oldest real estate association in the State of North Carolina.

To learn more about Land of REALTOR visit www.lotsar.org