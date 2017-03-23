Press release:

Arnold Wengrow, UNC Asheville professor emeritus of drama, will discuss and read from his new book, The Designs of Santo Loquasto, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at Karpen Hall, in the Laurel Forum. Wengrow’s talk will be accompanied by a multimedia presentation by UNC Asheville senior Sean Preston of film clips featuring Loquasto’s designs. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signature. This event is free and open to everyone.

Santo Loquasto is a Broadway scenic and costume designer and film production designer who has won multiple Tony Awards and nominations and earned three Oscar nominations. He is currently represented on Broadway as the designer of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. His film production designs include 30 films directed by Woody Allen as well as Big with Tom Hanks and Desperately Seeking Susan, Madonna’s first movie.

Wengrow, a director and arts writer, founded the theatre program at UNC Asheville in 1979 and chaired the Department of Drama for 25 years. This event is co-sponsored by UNC Asheville’s Honors Program, the Departments of Drama and Mass Communication, and the Retired Faculty and Administrators Association. For more information, contact Carrie Plaxco at UNC Asheville’s Honors Program, at cplaxco@unca.edu or 828.251.6277.