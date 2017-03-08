Press release:

Drawing on her years of writing, teaching, and practicing Zen Buddhism, writing teacher and author Natalie Goldberg speaks candidly about her journeys–inner and outer–and how they’ve informed her life and her writing in her new book: The Great Spring: Writing, Zen, and the Zigzag Life. Goldberg will read from and discuss her book at Malaprop’s Bookstore & Cafe, 55 Haywood St., Asheville, NC, on Monday, March 13, at 7 pm.

In The Great Spring, Goldberg shares “those vivid moments that have wakened her to new ways of being.” We follow Goldberg on her “mapless meanderings in the New Mexican desert and her pilgrimages to Bob Dylan’s birthplace and to Larry McMurtry’s dusty Texas ghost town of rare books [and] feel her profound loss when she hears of the passing of a dear friend while teaching in the French countryside.”

Described by creativity guru Julia Cameron (‘The Artist’s Way’) as “a writer both energized and enlightened,” Goldberg is credited with starting a revolution in the way we practice writing in the U.S. today with Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within, published in 1986, which has sold more than one million copies. Goldberg has published nine other books, including Wild Mind: Living the Writer’s Life, and Banana Rose, a novel.

“We’re excited about welcoming such a beloved teacher, artist, and author to Malaprop’s,” said Melanie McNair, Malaprop’s Director of Marketing and Author Events. “Over the years, Natalie Goldberg has inspired millions of people to write. We look forward to hearing her insights on creativity and on life.”