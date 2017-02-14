Press release:

Diplomacy & Media in a Chaotic World: Award-winning journalist, former U.S. diplomat to speak at Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A series of four free public lectures will be held at Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville’s downtown location of 36 Montford Ave. The Monday-night events will cover topics of diplomacy, politics, and news, and will be led by Lenoir-Rhyne’s Diplomat in Residence, Dr. Elizabeth (Liz) Colton, an accomplished veteran of international journalism and diplomacy. Colton is an award-winning journalist who has worked for ABC News, NBC News, Newsweek, and NPR. The Asheville native also had a distinguished career as a U.S. Foreign Service diplomat in seven Middle Eastern countries.

Doors will open each night at 5pm, and lectures will begin at 5:30pm. The first lecture of the series will take place on February 27, and will explore Global Adventures in Hot-Spots of Diplomacy, Politics, & News.

The following lectures will be:

· March 27 – Beyond the Headlines: Deciphering News of Global Politics & Diplomacy

· April 24 – Navigating Flash Points of U.S. Politics, Foreign Policy, & World Diplomacy

· May 22 – “Glocal” Diplomacy: Asheville & Western North Carolina

Colton’s career bridges diplomacy, international journalism, and global education. She speaks, writes, teaches, and advises worldwide on diplomacy, the news media, world politics, and international relations. A retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, former United Nations development planner, and Peace Corps volunteer, Colton is an author, social anthropologist, and international journalist who has covered diplomacy, politics, conflict, and development issues. She also serves as a moderator/trainer for diplomacy courses conducted globally by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

Colton grew up in Asheville and then lived and worked around the world in more than 100 countries on 6 continents. Educated in Asheville public schools, Colton holds a Ph.D. in Social Anthropology from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and also earned degrees from Vanderbilt University and Randolph-Macon Woman’s College.

