Blue Ridge Parkway High Tops

Great Smokey! Appalachian Mountains! Good gracious gravy these navy blue lace ups are adventure-ready.

Inspired by the Asheville, North Carolina section of the longest linear park in the United States, local shoe company BANGS Shoes’ Blue Ridge Parkway High Tops remind us that every single MOMENT should be captured for max positive experience! Whether you’re a nature-loving-mountain-climber, urban-dwelling-sidewalk-stepper, or beach-bumming-sand-meanderer, the BRP Hightops can transport you AND your passion.

Adventure BANGS have a heavy canvas body with vulcanized rubber sole and toe cap. Aluminum front lace up eyelets. They also feature additional foot bed and arch support and a reinforced heel counter.

Photo courtesy of BANGS shoes

uni-sex

improved comfort, durability

updated branding for ultimate sleekness

ready for Adventure

Aside from selling shoes, BANGS gives 20 percent off all net proceeds to their non-profit partner, KIVA . KIVA provides recyclable loans that change lives.

So lace up! Get out! #liveBANGS you go getter!