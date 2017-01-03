Press release from Asheville Police Department:

APD Officers are on the scene of a Bank Robbery at the Asheville Savings Bank, located at 1012 Patton Ave., in West Asheville. The suspect had fled the premises prior to officer’s arrival in an unknown direction on foot.

The suspect entered the bank just prior to 11:13 am, made off with an undisclosed amount of US Currency, and left in an unknown direction of travel. The suspect is described as being a white male wearing a black jacket, and black hat.

During the course of the robbery, the suspect left what is being described as a suspicious package on the counter. The Bank has been evacuated. The APD Bomb Squad is on scene and evaluating the threat.

APD will release more detail as it becomes available

Anyone with information related to this event is asked to call APD at 1-828-252-1110 or crimestoppers at 1-828-255-5050.