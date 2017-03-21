Press release from Funny Business:

Asheville, NC: On Saturday, March 25th Funny Business at The Grey Eagle will present 10 of the top Asheville Comedians for 2 shows.



Best of Asheville Comedy Showcase

Come see the most popular standup comedians in Asheville perform together in one outstanding show! The Best of Asheville Showcase expands to 2 shows this year, at 7:00pm and 9:30 pm. An annual favorite, the Best of Asheville Comedy Showcase sold out last year, so buying tickets in advance is highly recommended.



Featuring Minori Hinds, Grayson Morris, Cary Goff, Macon Clark, Ben Atkins, Hillary Begley, Ryan Cox, James Harrod, Tom Peters and host, Tom Scheve.

Ten comics, $10, lots of laughs.



BEST OF ASHEVILLE COMEDY SHOWCASE @ THE GREY EAGLE

Ten comics, $10, lots of laughs

Saturday, March 25th @ 7:00pm & 9:30pm

$10 advance / $12 at the door



7:00 Show More Info:

9:30 Show More Info:

7:00 SHOW TICKETS @

9:30 SHOW TICKETS @ On Saturday, March 25th Funny Business at The Grey Eagle will present 10 of the top Asheville Comedians for 2 shows.Come see the most popular standup comedians in Asheville perform together in one outstanding show! The Best of Asheville Showcase expands to 2 shows this year, at 7:00pm and 9:30 pm. An annual favorite, the Best of Asheville Comedy Showcase sold out last year, so buying tickets in advance is highly recommended.Featuring Minori Hinds, Grayson Morris, Cary Goff, Macon Clark, Ben Atkins, Hillary Begley, Ryan Cox, James Harrod, Tom Peters and host, Tom Scheve.Ten comics, $10, lots of laughs.Ten comics, $10, lots of laughsSaturday, March 25@ 7:00pm & 9:30pm$10 advance / $12 at the door7:00 Show More Info: http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1437530-funny-business-best-asheville/ 9:30 Show More Info: http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1437533-funny-business-best-asheville/ 7:00 SHOW TICKETS @ https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1437530 9:30 SHOW TICKETS @ https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1437533



Buying tickets in advance is highly-recommended. Parking is available at the Grey Eagle’s parking lot and on Clingman Ave. and Haywood Road. The Grey Eagle offers full bar service, and food is available inside the club at The Grey Eagle Taqueria. http://www.thegreyeagle.com/