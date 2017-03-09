Press release:

Beverly-Hanks & Associates Wins Statewide Service Award

The local real estate firm was recently recognized for their commitment to community.

March 9, 2017, Asheville, NC—Local real estate firm Beverly-Hanks & Associates, REALTORSⓇ was recently awarded the Spirit of North Carolina Award under the Professional Services category. The Spirit of North Carolina Award recognizes business and organizations leading their communities in embracing a united spirit of giving and volunteering that extends beyond the traditional United Way campaign season. The award was presented by United Way of North Carolina at its Spirit of North Carolina Award Luncheon in Greensboro on February 16, and announced by United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County last week.

“After 40 years in Western North Carolina, Beverly-Hanks & Associates understands the power and importance of strong communities,” said agency President Neal Hanks, Jr. “That’s why we’re so grateful for all the community resources provided by our local United Way agencies. We’re also very proud of our agents, many of whom are actively involved on United Way boards and with other community connections. Even though our busy agents work to build community year round, we know they won’t hesitate to come together to support a great cause.”

Beverly-Hanks & Associates was recognized for a high level of community volunteer engagement, a 97% increase in employee participation for the annual workplace campaign, and their overall philanthropic culture of the company.

Award winners were determined by a panel of 18 judges from United Way organizations across the state. For more information about the Spirit of North Carolina Award and a complete list of winners, visit unitedwaync.org.