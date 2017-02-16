Press release from White Horse Black Mountain:

Friday, February 24 – 8:30 p.m.- Kat Williams Birthday Celebration. Kat Williams and Friends. Jazz, blues, R&B, more. $20 advance/ $22 door.

There’s a beautiful old Quaker hymn entitled “How Can I Keep From Singing?” The lyrics express joy in in the face of life’s trials, and could serve as an appropriate theme song for Asheville singer Kat Williams. The beloved entertainer has been living with End Stage Renal Disease, a serious condition that requires costly treatment and an eventual kidney transplant. Nevertheless, she’s announcing loud and clear that she’s still here with a gala 50th Birthday Celebration at the White Horse Black Mountain on Friday, February 24 starting at 8:30 p.m. Joining Kat for the party will be Asheville soul machine WestSound.

Kat Williams’ powerful, soulful voice can wrap around jazz, blues, Motown, R&B, rock, pop, Broadway show tunes and Gospel with equal conviction, but she’s also left a mark as a big-hearted artist who’s lent her considerable talents to many benefits and nonprofit causes. The Emmy nominated Williams (she also acts) captures listeners with her impressive vocal range, engaging stage persona, infectious laugh, and a commitment to emotional truth and honesty. An Asheville resident since 1997, her passion for song, animated style and spirited sense of humor make for a magical experience.

Although she and her partner have been privately combating her illness for some time, they’re now reaching out to the community she loves for emotional and financial support. In lieu of gifts, well-wishers can donate to the Kat Williams Kidney Fund at www.youcaring.com/katwilliams.