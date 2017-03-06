From a newsletter sent out by Blue Ridge Public Radio:
WCQS launches its new all-news sister station and unveils its new brand today! Blue Ridge Public Radio will be home to WCQS – the station you know and love – and BPR News – an all-news and information channel.Blue Ridge Public Radio. NPR for Western North Carolina. WCQS and BPR News.
The same public radio you’ve always counted on – with a whole lot more to offer.
The addition of 24-hour BPR News reflects Blue Ridge Public Radio’s commitment to wider and deeper coverage of the news and the stories of Western North Carolina. BPR News will carry several of NPR’s daily current events programs not found on WCQS, including “On-Point” and “Here and Now.” Weekend listeners can tune in to “Ask Me Another” and “The TED Radio Hour.” New local programming will be added over time.
WCQS’s format will continue with its blend of engaging music and news, which has made it one of the most popular stations in the region. Both stations will feature increased reporting of Western North Carolina news by the expanded local news staff, including Matt Bush, Jeremy Loeb, Helen Chickering, and Davin Eldridge.
As a public media network, Blue Ridge Public Radio is licensed to the community, not to commercial enterprise. The strength of listener and business support has enabled BPR to make this important investment and expansion of service.We believe listeners will be moved, inspired, and informed in new ways with WCQS and BPR News on Blue Ridge Public Radio.
WCQS and BPR News can be heard on a network of transmitters and translators in Western North Carolina and anywhere in the world via the live stream at BPR.org, the BPR app, and the NPR One app.
Please send your thoughts and questions about the service expansion and BPR Newsto feedback@bpr.org.
