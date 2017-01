Press release from Blue Spiral 1:

Film Screening and Panel Discussion with Andy Farkas

January 14, 2017 , 11am at the Fine Arts Theatre

Followed by a panel discussion and reception at Blue Spiral 1.

Glimpse into the life and creative process of internationally renowned printmaking artist, Andy Farkas as he leads us through the traditional Japanese woodcut printmaking technique known as mokuhanga, honoring a centuries old tradition. To view Andy’s most recent work visit our website.