Bob Moog Foundation and MusicFirst Collaborate to Provide Enhanced Teacher Experience

Asheville, NC – January 10, 2017: The Bob Moog Foundation has partnered with cloud-based software creator MusicFirst to provide a robust online portal of educational assets for its Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool teachers. Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool is the Foundation’s hallmark education project, teaching thousands of second graders about the science of sound through music and technology. The 10-week innovative curriculum is taught by public school teachers trained by the Foundation in both the science of sound and the pedagogy involved in teaching the program. In addition to professional development training, teachers receive bins of materials and scores of online assets to assist them in their teaching.

To deliver the most streamlined, sophisticated, accessible user interface portal for the various online assets, which includes videos, apps, diagrams, documents, sound samples and more, the Foundation looked to MusicFirst, working together to create a customized portal through which teachers have supplementary materials at their fingertips to enrich the teaching and learning experience.



Lee Sebel, the Foundation’s Online Education Coordinator, managed the project. Sebel combined his lengthy experience in the music technology industry with his training in online education methods to create an optimal portal for Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool teachers. According to Sebel, “As a specialist in distance learning best practices, I’m always looking for the most efficient solutions when it comes to delivering online content. Not only does the MusicFirst platform fully support this goal, it provides considerable potential for expanding online learning opportunities for Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool in the future.”

James Frankel, MusicFirst’s Director, comments, “MusicFirst is proud to partner with the Bob Moog Foundation and help further their mission to inspire children through science, music and technology. Our cloud-based software provides a breadth of assets to music teachers around the world, and we are heartened to see our technology being applied not only to support the Foundation’s innovative curriculum, but also to help carry the legacy of Bob Moog forward to future generations.”

MusicFirst offers music teachers and their students easy-to-use, affordable cloud-based software and a powerful online classroom environment that enables music learning, creation, assessment, sharing and exploration on any device at anytime, anywhere.