Press release:

Senate Candidate Norm Bossert Announces 2017/18 Bid for NC Senate District 48

Hendersonville, NC- Candidate Norm Bossert, NC Senate District 48 (Buncombe, Henderson and Transylvania Counties), is announcing today his run for 2017/18 elections for NC Senates 48th District. Norm Bossert, a Democrat from Pisgah Forest, believes it is time now to begin the hard work and planning it takes to win the district now represented by Chuck Edwards. Bossert points out, “Edwards has already shown the people of our district he will not work for their best interest and will vote on partisan lines regardless of what’s best for the citizens of his district. His recent trip to Raleigh to help fire and flood victims, turned into a session that was disingenuously called to support unprecedented Bills limiting The Governors authority to do his job, not help fire and flood victims. I am already convinced that Edwards is in line with The GOP, and is not concerned with the best interest of people living in his district, and that is why I have decided to challenge Edwards again!”

Bossert, who is the Principal at Black Mountain Elementary, ran against Edwards in 2016. He believes that redistricting efforts, recently ordered by a panel of Judges, will make District 48 much more competitive in 2017. Bossert also says, “This time Edwards will have a voting record to defend. We can see precisely where he stands. During the 2016 race, Edwards was absent of any clear platform, and failed to address the devastating impact HB2 would have on businesses and citizens throughout our state. He never addressed key problems facing his constituents. From education to Medicaid, Edwards clearly had no plan. It now appears his only plan was to follow, not lead.

As a school administrator, I have a history of leadership in our public school system, and as a layman, I have been a leader in my religious community for over 35 years. When you send me to Raleigh, I will continue to lead, not follow!”

Regardless of how the NC Senate districts are redrawn, Bossert will challenge Edwards in either 2017 or 2018, but the effort to reach out to voters must begin now!