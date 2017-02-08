COMMUNITY SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Cindy Sullivan, CCT, Clinical travel Thermographer, will be offering screening breast thermograms at:

Burnsville Health & Nutrition

7 S Main Street

Burnsville, N.C. 28714

Telephone #: 828-682-4645

On Thursday, Feb. 23, she will be performing screening breast thermograms and appointments are available.

Breast Thermography is a noninvasive, inexpensive test that does not involve breast compression or radiation exposure. While it does not replace mammograms, thermography is FDA-approved since 1982 as an adjunctive tool for breast health screening. It measures infrared heat from the tissues, using technology like color weather maps. Increased heat can be a signal of new blood vessel growth feeding a tumor. Thermography can enhance early detection of most fast-growing breast cancers, and is especially useful for women with dense breasts or premenopausal.

The initial Breast Thermogram takes about 15 minutes; please call for pricing. Results are interpreted by Board-Certified Medical Doctor, and mailed to the client within 10 days. A copy of the interpretation can go to your physician of choice.

Please call 828-682-4645 to make an appointment.