Press release from Brevard College:

The Brevard College Fine Arts Department opens its first exhibition of the year, “8 Days a Week” on Friday, Jan. 20. The community is invited to an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in Sims Art Center’s Spiers Gallery. This free exhibit of sculptural works will run through Feb. 17.

The show features pieces by Joe Bigley, Travis Donovan and Adam Adcock. The artists use a variety of media – from found objects to traditional fabrication – to critically analyze common metaphors found in the everyday “domestic” scene. Pillows, La-Z-Boys, beds and rocking chairs become meaningful translators of a story and a desire beyond the mundane. The artists bring a range of viewpoints to this theme, from absurdity to contemplative compositions.

Adcock says he is proud to initiate in Brevard what he hopes will become a traveling exhibition.

“The mountains of North Carolina mean a lot to us for several reasons; a rich heritage of craft in handmade items, a rich culture of hard-working agrarian families, and a place where ‘home life’ is steeped in tradition,” he says.

Bigley Donovan, and Adcock shared an undergraduate experience together in Studio Art at Appalachian State University, where they studied under current BC sculpture instructor Kyle Lusk. The three separated paths as they studied art at various graduate programs, but have reconnected with a commonality that is reconstructing new identities; through career, the start of new families, and by creating a new sense of “home.” This transition into new exciting territory creates questions as much as it creates belonging.

“This exhibition is full of content, meant to spark feelings,” Adcock says. “We expect that viewers will find a range of reactions spanning from humor to serious contemplation. We hope that viewers will both agree and disagree with some of the ideas, but mostly question the constructs that surround us in the domestic landscape.”

Gallery hours for the show are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. weekdays when the College is in session. Spiers Gallery is a contemporary 1,500 square foot gallery located within the Sims Art Center on the Brevard College campus. Exhibitions in Spiers Gallery are ongoing throughout the year and include shows by Brevard College students and faculty members, as well as visiting artists from Western North Carolina and around the country. All exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Brevard College is committed to an experiential liberal arts education that encourages personal growth and inspires artistic, intellectual, and social action. Learn more at brevard.edu.