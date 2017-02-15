Press release:

The Brevard College Art Department is once again showcasing students’ original artwork in the annual Juried Student Art Exhibition. The show will run Feb. 24 through March 31, in the Spiers Art Gallery in the Sims Art Center. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the gallery, and is free and open to the public. Awards will be announced at 6:00 p.m.

The show is open to all BC students and showcases talent in a variety of two- and three-dimensional media. Leslie Logemann, curator of the Haen Gallery in Brevard, is the visiting juror. Awards will be given for Best of Show, President’s Choice, Division Chair’s Choice, Student Choice, 1st through 3rd places, as well as six Honorable Mentions.

The Juried Show gives students an outlet to exhibit their art in a working gallery and is just one of the many ways Brevard College prepares students for the professional world.

Gallery hours for the show are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. weekdays when the College is in session.

Spiers Gallery is a contemporary 1,500 square foot gallery located within the Sims Art Center on the Brevard College campus. Exhibitions in Spiers Gallery are ongoing throughout the year and include shows by Brevard College students and faculty members as well as visiting artists from Western North Carolina and around the country.

For more information about this exhibition, contact Diane Pomphrey at 828-884-8188.

Brevard College is committed to an experiential liberal arts education that encourages personal growth and inspires artistic, intellectual, and social action. Learn more at brevard.edu.