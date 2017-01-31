BREVARD MUSIC CENTER PRESENTS FREE COMMUNITY CONCERTS

Winter 2017 Series Kicks Off on February 6

Brevard, NC — Brevard Music Center (BMC), in partnership with Brevard College, is pleased to announce the February program for its First Mondays series of free BMC Community Concerts in Brevard. On Monday, February 6 at 12:30 p.m., celebrated tenor and BMC faculty member Joseph Evans will be joined by pianist Brian Suits at the Porter Center (Scott Concert Hall) on the Brevard College campus.

Joseph Evans. Photo courtesy of Brevard Music Center

February’s program will consist of songs by Lee Hobby, Samuel Barber, Richard Hundley, Leonard Bernstein, Mahler, Brahms, Hahn, and Chausson, with selections from the American Musical Theater.

The popular Brevard-based First Mondays recital series is presented at no cost to the general public on the first Monday of each month at Brevard College. BMC’s series of free concerts in Asheville (Sundays with BMC) and Hendersonville (First Tuesdays) will resume in March of 2017.

“We’re so pleased to celebrate a new year of extraordinary programming with world acclaimed guest artists like Joseph and Brian,” says BMC President & CEO Mark Weinstein. “As always, Brevard Music Center invites music-lovers of all ages to join us for our free concerts and to celebrate the joyful music-making that these artists bring to our community year-round.”

Each First Mondays concert also features a local charity highlighting needs within the Brevard community. February’s charity is the VFW Post 4309 of Brevard .

For further information, including directions to Brevard College, please visit: brevardmusic.org/festival/ccs .

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Joseph Evans has appeared as leading tenor at La Scala, Ireland’s Wexford Festival, the New Israeli Opera, English National Opera, Welsh National Opera, Opera de Nantes, Orleans, and Nancy, La Fenice in Venice, Austria’s Bregenzer Festspiele, the Grand Thêatre de Genève in Switzerland, and the New York City Opera.

Concert appearances include performances with the New York Philharmonic, the Tokyo Philharmonic, Tokyo Metropolitan Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Atlanta, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis Symphonies, the Orchestre L’Ile de France in Paris, and the Radio-Symphonie Orchester of Berlin. He has been recorded on the Sony Classics, CBS Masterworks, Cybellia, Gasparo, Naxos, Vai, and Albany labels. Mr. Evans is Professor of Voice and Coordinator of the Voice Studies at the University of Houston Moores School of Music.

Brian Suits. Photo courtesy of Brevard Music Center

Pianist and conductor Brian Suits has performed as soloist with the Jupiter Symphony and Sejong Soloists, among others. He has conducted orchestras in Europe, Asia, and the US, and has written and conducted orchestral arrangements for more than a dozen films in Korea, including “The Host” and “Mother.” Suits recorded a set of 23 teaching CDs for Chung-Eum Music Publishers in Korea. In addition, he has written concertos for both piano and violin, a double concerto for violin and guitar, a string quartet, a program work for full orchestra, and numerous solo and chamber works and songs.

Brian Suits previously taught accompanying and coached art song at the Yale School of Music from 1990-2002, and for many summers taught and performed at the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival. He joined the faculty of the University of Houston Moores School of Music in 2006, where he is currently Visiting Associate Professor of Accompanying and Chamber Music.