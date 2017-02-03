News release from Brevard Music Center:

Brevard Music Center (BMC), in partnership with Brevard College, is pleased to announce the February program for its First Mondays series of free BMC Community Concerts in Brevard. On Monday, February 6 at 12:30 PM, celebrated tenor and BMC faculty member Joseph Evans will be joined by pianist Brian Suits at the Porter Center (Scott Concert Hall) on the Brevard College campus.

February’s program will consist of songs by Lee Hobby, Samuel Barber, Richard Hundley, Leonard Bernstein, Mahler, Brahms, Hahn, and Chausson, with selections from the American Musical Theater.

The popular Brevard-based First Mondays recital series is presented at no cost to the general public on the first Monday of each month at Brevard College. BMC’s series of free concerts in Asheville (Sundays with BMC) and Hendersonville (First Tuesdays) will resume in March of 2017.

“We’re so pleased to celebrate a new year of extraordinary programming with world acclaimed guest artists like Joseph and Brian,” said BMC President & CEO Mark Weinstein. “As always, Brevard Music Center invites music-lovers of all ages to join us for our free concerts and to celebrate the joyful music-making that these artists bring to our community year-round.”

Each First Mondays concert also features a local charity highlighting needs within the Brevard community. February’s charity is the VFW Post 4309 of Brevard.

For further information, including directions to Brevard College, please visit: brevardmusic.org/festival/ccs.