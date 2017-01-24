Press release:

For the third year in a row, Brevard’s beloved ambassador white squirrel, Pisgah Pete, will take the helm at the City of Brevard’s Groundhog Day festivities, dubbed by local residents, “White Squirrel Day.” Event organizers say the town’s cute furry mascot will outshine his world-famous weather-prognosticating counterpart, Punxsatawny Phil, by not only predicting whether there will be six more weeks of winter, but also answering one or two questions from audience members.

“Pisgah Pete is picking up the slack where, let’s admit it, Punxsatawny Phil has fallen far short,” said Ann Sharpsteen, one of the event’s organizers. “Phil is just a one-trick pony and our beloved Pisgah Pete is so much cuter.”

Brevard Mayor Jimmy Harris will be on hand at the event to read a proclamation memorializing the day as “White Squirrel Day.” WSQL radio personality Don Debiase will officiate the ceremony (top hat and all) during a live broadcast on the town’s “White Squirrel” radio station (102.1 FM, 1240 AM).

Yep, Brevardians take Groundhog Day (excuse me, White Squirrel Day) seriously.

“It’s going to be a fun time, just like it was last year. We want to invite the whole town to come out and join us,” said Lisa Patty Abbey, another of the event’s organizers.

When: February 2nd, 2017 – 9 am

Where: Blue Ridge Bakery, 86 West Main Street, Brevard

Why: To raise money and awareness for Brevard’s licensed wildlife rehabilitators. These hard-working volunteers rescue, save and nurse our squirrels back to health and do all of their work with NO financial assistance, paying for medical supplies, medications, and food out of their own pockets. Anyone interested in donating funds to help, can write a check out to “Heart of Brevard White Squirrel Fund” and 100% of the funds will go to reimburse wildlife rehabilitators’ expenses. People may also adopt a white squirrel through the Heart of Brevard for $25.