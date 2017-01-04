The Famous Lady Bunny Hosts

Drag Queen Bingo & Trivia with the Queens

Asheville, NC – January 4, 2017: Drag Queen Bingo is a popular, annual event that benefits the animals of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. In 2016, the organization held the event at the US Cellular Center and it sold out 900 seats in just ten days. To meet the demand this year, Brother Wolf has expanded the event to two nights and has brought in the famous New York City drag queen, Lady Bunny, to host the event.

Due to N.C. gambling laws, bingo can not be held two days in a row. Therefore, Brother Wolf and Geeks Who Drink will be debuting Trivia with the Queens for the second night of the show. The entertainment, which includes drag queens from across North Carolina and Lady Bunny, an aerial arts performance, hoopers, the Blue Ridge Rollergirls and stilt walkers, will remain the same both nights.

“We’re thrilled to be able to open the event to more guests this year with the addition of a second night and we know trivia will be a ton of fun,” says Brother Wolf’s Event Director Leah Craig Fieser. “Of course, we’re most excited about the addition of Lady Bunny who will be emceeing the event. Lady Bunny has performed on stage with the B-52’s, Britney Spears and Joan Rivers, has appeared on Sex and the City and she even started the famous Wigstock drag and music festival in NYC. She’s going to be an amazing addition to this uniquely Asheville event.”

VIP tickets, new this year, include a pre-show reception with Lady Bunny, catered food, a VIP only bar that will be open all night, a private photo booth with Lady Bunny and seating at tables bordering the drag show runway.

Both nights are sponsored by O.Henry’s of Asheville and an after party immediately following the show each night will take place at O.Henry’s. The after party will include a drag show at 11 p.m. and Lady Bunny as DJ from 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. Separate tickets for the after party are available. All proceeds from the after party benefit Brother Wolf.

Drag Queen Bingo and Trivia with the Queens take place just a few days before Valentine’s Day and are a fun alternative to the traditional night of food and flowers. These events help to raise funds for the work that Brother Wolf does in our community as well as their five chapter communities. In 2017 the organization expects to impact the lives of over 6,000 animals as they also begin work to build their new 85 acre sanctuary in Buncombe County.

For more information visit ​dragqueens.bwar.org.​