Asheville, NC–The Buncombe County Democratic Party reported record turnouts at precinct meetings that occurred during the past few weeks. With over 1,200 reported people in attendance, 77 out of the county’s 80 precincts are now organized. Many new participants in the party assumed leadership through elected precinct officer positions. Over 780 delegates will now attend the Buncombe County Democratic Convention on April 8, which has required a change in venue to accommodate the size of the crowd.

“Needing a bigger venue for our annual county convention is a welcome challenge,” said Buncombe County Democratic Party First Vice Chair, Tom Sullivan. “I’m excited by the energy Our Revolution has brought into the county party. We’re hoping to harness that movement here and in surrounding counties to help us win state and federal races.”

Our Revolution Asheville, a local chapter of the national organization, has been focusing on public education and outreach to increase involvement in the NC Democratic Party with an initial focus on precinct meeting turnout. The group will be hosting their next chapter meeting on Sunday, March 26, at Rainbow Community Center from 3-5 p.m. Their agenda is focused on preparation for the county convention, offering a forum for candidates running for county officer positions, and how to build community through precincts.

“There’s a lot of new energy in the Democratic Party, and our goal now is to keep people engaged and focused on the big picture,” said Our Revolution Asheville Founder/Director, Matt Coffay. “We want to help create a Democratic Party that represents working Americans.”

