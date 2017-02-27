Press release from the Buncombe County Democratic Party:

The Buncombe County Democratic Party (BCDP) held its annual precinct gatherings on February 25. Over 1500 people in 73 precincts met to elect precinct officials and county party convention delegates, introduce party resolutions, and hear from speakers. These speakers included registered Democrats active in organizations such as Our Revolution and Indivisible.

Kathy Sinclair, Chair of the BCDP said, “we are excited and gratified at the record breaking turnout for our meetings. Our party is a “big tent” and we welcome all those willing to be active in electing Democratic candidates who represent fairness and equality for all Americans.”

The Black Mountain Cluster of Democratic Precincts will meet on Saturday, March 4th at 10:00 am at the Wild Hare.

Democrats welcome volunteers and others to attend their many gatherings listed on their website at www.buncombedems.org.