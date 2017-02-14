From Buncombe County:

Have you visited the otters at the Nature Center lately? Checked out what’s blooming at the NC Arboretum? Seen the new AMOS science center in downtown Asheville? There’s so much to do in Buncombe County and you can now use your library card to do it.

Buncombe County Public Libraries have just launched a new program to give library card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and you can check one out with your library card.

We have an online reservation system you can use to reserve a one day pass for the location of your choice. Passes may be reserved up to one month in advance and most passes are family passes that will admit several adults and children. You can pick up your pass at Pack Library the day of, or the day before your reservation.

Currently we have several local attractions available, including the WNC Nature Center, the NC Arboretum and the Asheville Museum of Science. We’re will be adding new attractions as we go, so keep checking in.

Here’s a direct link to the ZOOM page on the library website. Most passes are family passes for multiple adults and kids, but be sure and read the instructions on each pass to see who is covered. Then pick up your ZOOM pass at Pack Library and enjoy your day!

This program was funded by the Buncombe County Friends of the Library. Please contact your local library for more information or visit buncombecounty.org/library.