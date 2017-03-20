Press release:

Get outdoors, go hiking with buncombe county recreation services

This spring Buncombe County Recreation Services will lead several community hikes across Buncombe County. These hikes will showcase some of our local parks hiking trails as well as some better known trails along the Blue Ridge Parkway and Pisgah National Forest. The hikes are open to the public and are part of the department’s continuing efforts to encourage citizens to get outside and enjoy active recreation opportunities.

All the hike locations were chosen due to their moderate difficulty so that those new to hiking can get out and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Western North Carolina, and will be led by an experienced guide. Participants are advised to judge their own level of fitness and capacity to complete the hikes; while the hikes have been selected to be accessible to a wide range of participants, the trails are natural surface trails across varied terrain.

The first hike will take place on Sunday, March 26 at the beautiful Collier Cove Nature Preserve in Arden. A hidden gem within the community, the Collier Cove Nature preserve is located at 190 Rhododendron Dr. in Arden. We will meet in the parking area at 1:00pm and hike several of the short loops in the park. The trails are a little steep but not too strenuous. Bring your water bottle and camera, there is beautiful scenery all around. Advance registration is required, signup at GoHikeNC.com or HikeCollier.BuncombeRecreation.org. Registration is free and allows attendees to be eligible for giveaways from hike sponsors.

Additional hikes will take place throughout the spring and early summer at Craggy Gardens (Blue Ridge Parkway), Alexander Park Loop, and Lower Douglas Falls. Be sure to check BuncombeRecreation.org for additional opportunities to enjoy area parks and outdoor activities.

The series of hikes are being held in conjunction with Hike NC and Blue Cross Blue and Shield of North Carolina. To register for a hike visit Gohikenc.com and click on the Find Your Hike link.

Get your hiking shoes dusted off, our first hike is March 26, 2017! See you at the park!