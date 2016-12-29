Buncombe County releases annual financial report

Posted on by Dan Hesse
Buncombe County Commissioners will hear a report from the Mountain Valley Resource, Conservation and Development Council during its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Buncombe County released its annual financial report detailing its revenues, expenditures, current debt and other statistics related to 2016. You can read it in full here.

From Buncombe County:

The Buncombe County Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for fiscal year 2016 is now available. This publication is designed to summarize the contents of the detailed Comprehensive Annual Financial Report in a format that is more user-friendly.

The PAFR and other financial reports can be found on buncombecounty.org.

If you have any questions or comments about the Popular Annual Financial Report, please contact the Finance Department at 828-250-4130.

