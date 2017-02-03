Press release from Yancey County Tourism:

The second annual Burnsville Wedding Expo showcases 40 local vendors at Burnsville Town Center, Saturday, Feb. 18. Brides and grooms are invited to meet these talented professionals, ask questions and start making plans.

Vendors attending include venues, planners, dress shops, menswear retailers, florists, stationers, caterers, jewelers, photographers, DJs, transportation companies and more.

“We really put a strong focus on local vendors to highlight the services and talent that are available here in this area,” says Chad Fox, Burnsville Town Center manager.

The feedback from last year’s inaugural event included praise for the expo’s intimate, personal feel and inviting atmosphere.

The expo is designed for both local brides and brides from other areas who are planning weddings in Western North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Mountain region has become a popular destination for weddings due to its natural beauty.

At the expo, brides connect with vendors face-to-face to ask questions and brainstorm ideas, which is helpful when planning such a personal experience.

“Last year, one bride said she was able to plan her wedding in one big sweep,” says Amelia Hoilman, a local caterer and expo organizer. “They were blown away by what Burnsville has to offer.”

Each bride receives a gift bag to fill with vendor samples and information. Raffles take place throughout the day. One of the highlights of last year’s event returns this year. A wedding band donated by a local jeweler will be hidden inside a tiered wedding cake, and 10 brides will have the opportunity to dig into the cake to find it. Whoever uncovers the ring gets to keep it.

Hours for the Burnsville Wedding Expo are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $5.

For more information, visit BurnsvilleTownCenter.com or call (828) 682-7209. To learn more about downtown Burnsville, including lodging, dining and shopping options, visit www.ExploreBurnsville.com.