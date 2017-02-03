Press release from Asheville Community Theatre:

Bus Stop, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by William Inge is scheduled for three matinee performances by The Autumn Players of Asheville Community Theatre (ACT): Friday and Saturday February 24 and 25, 2017 in 35below at ACT and Sunday February 26, 2017 at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center. Curtain is at 2:30 for all three performances. All tickets are $6.00 and are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, by phone at 828-254-1320, or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre Box Office. Any remaining tickets will be sold by cash only at the door beginning at 2:00 pm prior to each performance.

Directed by RoseLynn Katz and in partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville, this is the second of five productions of the 2016-17 season of The Autumn Players’ Readers Theatre Showcase. Auditions are Tuesday February 7, 2017 from 10:30 until 2:30 in 35blow and are open to the community. Rehearsals are at the same time and place on February 9, 14, 16, 21 and 23.

In Bus Stop, an assortment of quintessentially mid-western characters from the 1950s become stranded in a diner when their bus gets stuck in a Kansas snowstorm, gradually letting down their guards to real their private dreams and secrets. Bo, a cowboy, comically pursues Cherie, a honky tonk singer who wants nothing to do with him, an unemployed professor has a drinking problem that is the least of his worries, and the good-hearted owner of the diner enjoys an encounter with the bus driver.

Director RoseLynn Katz first fell in love with the works of William Inge when she starred in The Dark at the Top of the Stairs in 1969. Since then she has played many other roles and has written two one woman shows in which she portrays Dorothy Parker and Golda Meir. She has directed shows for Readers Theatre Showcase since its inception; the most recent being Good People by David Lindsey Abaire.

The Autumn Players is ACT’s volunteer outreach group consisting of over 100 seasoned actors writers and educators dedicated to taking theatre into the community. Since 1992 the company has provided entertainment, enrichment and instruction for thousands of students, seniors, and in-betweens at venues within an hour or more from Asheville.

For more information or for a full schedule of the 2016-17 Readers Theatre Showcase series, please visit www.ashevilletheatre.org.