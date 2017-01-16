Press release from Saluda Lifestyles:

The Saluda Arts Festival is now accepting applications for the prestigious spring event celebrating the town’s heritage and arts culture. The Saluda Business Association is pleased to announce its 14th annual Saluda Arts Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2017 in historic downtown Main Street in Saluda.

The festival host more than 80 artists each year from all over western NC, TN, and Update of SC. “Stretching along historic Main Street in Saluda, every art media is represented including paintings, pottery, metal work, jewelry, sculptures, fiber, and more,” says a spokesperson for the arts festival organization.

With a very affordable exhibit fee of $100 and a non-jury event, festival organizers are expecting a large number of entries. Some types of work (i.e. jewelry) will be accepted on a limited basis. Early entries will be given first choice of booth location.

Performing artists featuring local and regional musicians are now being booked. If you are interested in performing in the arts festival, please contact Deb Camacho at debcamacho1@gmail.com.

Applications for participation can be downloaded from the saluda.com web site or by contacting Alexia at saludancartsfestival@gmail.com. Applications are due by March 17, 2017.

The Saluda Arts Festival has become a favorite free spring event for visitors and presents a variety of affordable art from seasoned and emerging artists. The public attending will also experience different genres of music from popular, regional musicians.

“It’s our duty to the heritage of Saluda to celebrate and promote its artistic culture, historic buildings, and natural beauty of our mountains and waterfalls,” said spokesperson for the festival organizers, Cathy Jackson.