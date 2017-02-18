The Sylva-based nonprofit environmental watchdog group Canary Coalition has released the following video of a demonstration outside of Congressman Mark Meadows Waynesville office on Friday, February 17.

Demonstrators gathered as part of the National General Strike, observed by individuals and communities across the country Feb. 17. Strike demands included a call to oppose the immigration ban proposed by President Donald Trump‘s administration and the proposed wall between the United States’ southern border with Mexico; a call for universal healthcare, through either the existing Affordable Care Act enacted by former President Barack Obama, or a retooled version that would provide Medicare to every citizen; and calls for a cessation of oil transportation pipelines, such as the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, which has drawn thousands of protesters to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, where tribal members are demonstrating against the proposed pathway of the pipeline and environmental concerns around its construction.

Demonstrators in Sylva also called for lawmakers to rescind the global gag order issued by President Trump, which threatens to cut funding to international groups who provide abortion services or referrals for women. In addition, the demonstrators called for the President and his appointees to divest themselves of personal investments that might present a conflict of interest in their official capacity as public officials, as well as a call for greater transparency into officials’ financial investments.

Several demonstrators spoke of their motivations to be there, and called on Meadows to hear the concerns of his constituents on the above matters. Meadows represents North Carolina’s 11th congressional district since being elected in 2013.

See the Canary Coalition’s video of the demonstration below:

From the Canary Coalition: