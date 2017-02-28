Press release from Carolina Day School:

Urinetown is an darkly hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, politics and musical theatre itself! Inspired by the meta-theatrical works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown turns a wicked, irreverent lens on society and no one is safe from scrutiny.

For more information about Carolina Day School, its Pre-K through 12 independent day school program, call 828-274-0757 or visit carolinaday.org.

March 15-18, 2017

Carolina Day School – Alumni Gym

1345 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803

7 p.m., Admission $10 adults, $5 senior citizens