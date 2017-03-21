Press release from Carolina Day School:

ASHEVILLE- Karla Weidner, Carolina Day Middle School and Upper School science teacher, was invited to attend the Climate Reality Leadership Conference in Denver, CO March 2-4. In a competitive selection process, nearly 900 individuals representing 40 countries from around the world were in attendance. The Climate Reality Project is a non-profit organization that was formed to find global solutions to the climate crisis by training individuals to understand the issues facing our planet and giving them the tools to help create action.

Conference attendees were trained by Al Gore in an intensive 3-day program that included presentations by the Bill Ritter, former Governor of Colorado, Xiuhtezcatl Tonatiuh, youth activist and hip-hop artist, numerous climate scientists, business leaders from the energy sector, and average citizens who are making a difference.

“I was thrilled to have been selected to attend this conference and hope that I am sending a message to my students that individuals can help make change,” said Weidner. “Small changes locally can have impacts globally. It all ties into our mission and status as a Green School of Excellence in NC, and I want to do my part to help our school keep that status.”

