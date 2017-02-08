Carolina Mountain Sales Celebrates Top Ten Producing Brokers for 2016

ASHEVILLE, NC (Wednesday, February 8, 2017) – Carolina Mountain Sales, A Wilkinson ERA Real Estate Company, honored the Top Ten Producing Brokers for Volume and Top Ten Producing Brokers for Transactions at a reception at The Red Stag Grill at the Grand Bohemian in Asheville.

In 2016, the Top Ten Producing Brokers for Volume at Carolina Mountain Sales whose sales were greater than $8,200,000 individually were Greg Palombi, Sandi AuBuchon, D’Ann Ford, Lisa Hagan, Cain Cox/Jennifer Farley, Kate Brantly, Scott McKenzie, Randi Beard, Molly McNichols and Brian Etheridge. According to the National Association of Realtors Member Profile for 2016, “The median sales volume for broker specialists increased to $1.8 million in 2015 from $1.7 million in 2014.” Carolina Mountain Sales average per agent volume is $6.2 million and the Top Producing Brokers at the firm sell in excess of $8.2 million — nearly 4 times the average broker in the United States!

According to the National Association of Realtors Member Profile for 2016, “In 2015 the typical agent had 11 transactions unchanged from 2014.” At Carolina Mountain Sales, our average closed transactions for 2016 was 20 properties. In order to be a top ten producer for this category, our brokers had over 24 transactions — more than double the national average. In 2016, the Top Ten Producing Brokers for Transactions at Carolina Mountain Sales were Ben & Patty Woolf, Kate Brantly, Greg Palombi, D’Ann Ford, Lisa Hagan, Scott McKenzie, Cain Cox/Jennifer Farley, Randi Beard, Steve Norcia, and Brian Etheridge.

“We are so fortunate to have an incredible roster of Top Producing Brokers | REALTORS® that perform at the industry’s highest level each year,” said Allyson Etheridge, Managing Broker of Carolina Mountain Sales. “Our Brokers deserve to be recognized for their outstanding achievements, continuous hard work, and professional expertise,”

Established in 2009, Carolina Mountain Sales is an award-winning, full service boutique real estate company located in vibrant Biltmore Village, focusing on serving buyers and sellers of distinctive properties. We’re passionate about delivering exceptional service and building lasting relationships based on personal integrity. In 2016 Carolina Mountain Sales was the #1 Top Producing Firm in Asheville for real estate firms with less than 100 people, for the third year in a row. Carolina Mountain Sales Brokers | REALTORS® consistently appear in the top ten list of producers in Asheville and Western North Carolina, since their formation in 2009.

Wilkinson ERA Real Estate has 13 offices and over 800 agents in North and South Carolina. With sales over $1.3 Billion in 2016 and over 5,400 closed sides, Wilkinson ERA Real Estate is the #1 ERA real estate firm in the Carolinas, #3 in Charlotte, N.C., and #3 in the world. Wilkinson ERA Real Estate earned the ERA Circle of Success Platinum Company Designation for 2015, recognizing real estate organizations that perform in excess of 1,500 total units closed and/or $7,000,000 in total annual gross commissions.