Press release from event organizers:

Celebration Singers of Asheville will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a concert on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at First Congregational Church, 20 Oak St., downtown Asheville at 4:00 p.m. Admission is free (donations are appreciated at the door.) The youth chorus will perform with piano and flute accompaniment songs by Andrea Ramsey, Edward Elgar, Stephen Hatfield, Bob Chilcott, and a group of African songs and spirituals with readings honoring Dr. King. One special song for this concert is I DREAM A WORLD by Dr. Andre J. Thomas based on the poem by Langston Hughes.

Celebration Singers (now in its 10th year) is a non-profit educational charity established to provide music education and performing opportunities for youth 2nd grade through high school. They have performed with Asheville Choral Society, Asheville Lyric Opera, Modern American Music Project, Carnegie Hall and New Orleans, as well as festivals in North Carolina.

Founded in 2007 by Ginger Haselden, Artistic Director, this group of auditioned and talented singers will be featured at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on Saturday, January 14th.