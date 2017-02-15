PRESS RELEASE from Chai Pani Restaurant Group:

ATLANTA & ASHEVILLE (February 14, 2017) – This morning, two-time James Beard Award nominee chef Meherwan Irani and the Chai Pani Group creative team officially debuted the online release of the first three episodes of their culinary film, “Cutting Chai.” First premiered in March of 2016 at Ponce City Market in Atlanta, and followed by a September screening in Asheville, “Cutting Chai” gives viewers a raw glimpse into Indian culture. The series illustrates how family roots, street carts, and chai stands align to create tradition through food.

The film was created and produced in-house by chef Irani and Chai Pani Brand Director Michael Files. Files shot and directed the film with his brother Daniel Files, who also served as editor. Featuring intimate footage of Irani taking his young chefs, Daniel Peach and James Grogan, on a culinary journey through India, they visit 10 cities in 10 days. A vivid glimpse into the vast world of Indian street food, the film reveals colorful insight into the initial inspiration for Irani’s successful Atlanta and Asheville concepts.

Episodes one through three are now available to watch on Chai Pani’s YouTube Channel, Chai Pani Channel, as well as at the official Cutting Chai website, Cutting Chai Movie.

In addition to the first three episodes, the documentary is confirmed to release its final seven segments on the following dates:

• Tuesday, March 14 – Episodes 4-6

• Tuesday, April 11 – Episodes 7-10

“Cutting Chai” is going on the road with showings confirmed in Oxford, Mississippi, and Mexico City, Mexico with more dates to follow.

Files and Irani have divulged that this is just the beginning of even more Cutting Chai to come. Several other online culinary series are in production from the group, including a cocktail series from MG Road and a cooking series with Irani. All will have their debut on the group’s YouTube channel, Chai Pani Channel.