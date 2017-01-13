Charles George VA to host mental health resource fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Charles George VA Medical Center is hosting its Third Annual Mental Health Resource Fair, January 26, 2017 from Noon to 2 p.m. in the medical center atrium. The fair will share VA and community resources with Veterans and staff members. The event also serves as an opportunity for VA and community resources to strengthen ties and share information.

Contact Christine Cooper for more information at 828-298-7911 ext. 4106.

