Cherokee council votes to impeach Chief Lambert

To the boos of an outspoken audience, the Cherokee Tribal Council voted 9-3 Feb. 2 to begin impeachment proceedings against Principal Chief Patrick Lambert.

Rumors of coming attempts to impeach Lambert have been circulating on the Qualla Boundary for months now, but the issue came to a head with the Jan. 18 completion of an investigation into contracts and human resources dealings over the course of Lambert’s administration. Tribal Council had ordered the investigation in August following a spur-of-the-moment move from Councilmember Travis Smith, of Birdtown. The tribe’s Office of Internal Audit conducted the investigation.

