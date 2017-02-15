Press release from Haywood Regional Medical Center:

Chick-fil-A Waynesville will be hosting their first fundraiser night to raise funds for the Haywood County Schools Foundation (HCSF) on Monday, Feb. 20 from 5-8 p.m. The HCSF is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization making educational opportunities available to students and faculty members of the Haywood County Public Schools.

Annually, the HCSF holds a Mardi Gras Ball where male and female candidates compete to raise the most money for the foundation. All money raised from the competition and at the Mardi Gras Ball is used for student scholarships, teacher recruitment, and retention, and to fund grants for Haywood County teachers to purchase classroom supplies and attend training and workshops. The two candidates who raise the most money are crowned king and queen at end of the ball. One of the queen candidates is Elizabeth Henley of Haywood Regional Medical Center.

“A big THANK YOU to Chick-fil-A of Waynesville for allowing us to kick off their fundraiser evening events in support of our community. I am excited that we can work together to give back to the kids in Haywood County in this way. After all, it’s all about the kids!” said Henley.

Wondering how to donate? If dining with Chick-fil-A that evening you will have the option to drop your receipt in baskets, one will be located in the drive thru window and another in the dining area. All receipts at the end of the night in the baskets will have 15% donated from Chick-fil-A to the HCSF. Purchase a surprise cupcake from Elizabeth in the dining area that evening for a chance to win raffle items! All donations go straight to the foundation and also are tax deductible.

About Haywood County Schools Foundation

The Haywood County Schools Foundation is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to make available to students and faculty members of Haywood County Public Schools educational opportunities not normally available through regular public funding sources. Last year, the Haywood County Schools Foundation presented $176,450 in scholarships to more than 100 high school seniors, and awarded $208,000 in grants to teachers, schools, and students. The Haywood County Schools Foundation is committed to the children, schools and employees of Haywood County Public Schools. That commitment is made possible through generous donations and efforts by members of the community. For more information, visit www.hcsf.haywood.k12.nc.us

About Haywood Regional

Haywood Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital, is located in Haywood County and offers a comprehensive array of services, including orthopedics, spine services, cardiology, general surgery, women’s care, emergency medicine, behavioral health, and includes 12 multi-specialty physician clinics. The campus, located in Clyde, is also home to the 54,000 square foot Haywood Regional Health and Fitness Center, the 44,000 square foot Haywood Regional Outpatient Care Center (includes the outpatient surgery center, laboratory, imaging center including women’s imaging and physician practices) and nearby, The Homestead, an inpatient hospice facility. Haywood Regional Medical Center also operates two urgent care centers in the county, in Waynesville and Canton. For more information, visit MyHaywoodRegional.com.