Children First/Communities In Schools (CIS) of Buncombe County, part of the nation’s largest and most effective dropout prevention organization, released a new Impact Report that includes new data on how the organization continues to help remove barriers for students and families who are unable to afford basic necessities, housing and medical care, providing resources, and surrounding students with a community of support. This report can be viewed at www.childrenfirstcisbc.org .

Allison Jordan, Executive Director of Children First/CIS, knows that work has to begin at the elementary-school level. “Research is showing that the elementary school years are crucial in developing a child’s attitude about school and their academic success. Our job is to make sure our most vulnerable children and their families are receiving the resources they need in order to succeed in school and life—from food to school supplies to mentors and parenting classes. We also know that the best way to ensure success is to make sure there are public policies in place that support children and families especially those that can’t afford basics such as housing, food and healthcare. That is why we work with our local and state policy leaders to make sure families are on the forefront of their decision making.”

Children First/CIS Student Support Specialists in Johnston Elementary, Emma Elementary, Claxton Elementary, Estes Elementary and Eblen Intermediate Schools work with a team of school and support staff to assess the needs of students and provide the necessary supports and resources. This can range from school supplies and food to attending parent conferences and providing tutors and small study groups.

For example, the Student Support Specialist at Estes Elementary, Megan Trasport, knew that the end of grade test was a stressful and challenging time for students. After discussing it with the teachers, she put together a study group that met once a week for five weeks. Here, the students received academic help as well as techniques on how to manage their anxiety and stress. Afterwards a 4th grader came up to Megan and thanked her. “This student told me that not only did the group help her with her schoolwork, but she also felt more at ease about the test because she got to study and see that other kids were nervous too.” The student felt supported- which improved her attitude about school- received academic assistance which helped her pass the test, and learned de-stressing techniques that she can continue to use in and out of school. She met her goal of improving or maintaining her grades and was passed to the next grade level.

Children First/CIS achieved the following:

· 4,413 children in Buncombe County, or 10% of all children living in Buncombe County, received a service through Children First/CIS services and programming. These programs are in the schools and during after-school to provide academic assistance, enrichment activities, mentoring, holiday assistance, food, clothing, school supply resources, and school supports.

· 305 families were served with Children First/CIS direct services and programming that helped prevent short-term crisis that could lead to homelessness and/or food insecurity.

· 341 parents were empowered through our Triple P (Positive Parenting Program) classes Motheread literacy classes and parenting workshops.

· Children First/CIS Success Equation partnered with other advocates to reinstate two important policies in the child care subsidy program that help lower-wage, working parents afford quality child care. We met with local legislators and engaged providers and parents to advocate for themselves and their families.

· Children First/CIS Success Equation works to increase city and county investment in housing affordability. The result is new funding and policies for more housing options connected by bus, sidewalks and greenways that local families can afford.