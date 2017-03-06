Press release from the city of Asheville:

Southside public engagement on the Walton Street Park/Pool and the Grant Southside Center Phase II continues with a series of meetings in March.

The City already received public input on the Walton Street Park/Pool and Grant Southside Center recreation options at a meeting that was held on February 28. Everyone present at the meeting was given the opportunity to provide public input and participate in a design exercise to narrow down preferences going forward.

That process will be replicated in a series of meetings this month to give additional community members the opportunity to provide feedback on the future of these two facilities. The format will be the same as the Feb. 28 meeting, however this round of meetings will be held at the Edington Center, 133 Livingston St. Here is the schedule:

March 7 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

March 9 – 11:30 am to 1:30 p.m.

March 21 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

March 23 – 11:30 am to 1:30 p.m.

Another meeting will be held at the Grant Southside Center, 285 Livingston St.:

March 18 (Saturday) – 2 to 4 p.m.

Meetings with the community’s youth, ages 18 and under, will also be held. The dates for these meetings have yet to be determined. The City is seeking input on design, program and services from area youth who will use the facilities.

Other phases in this public engagement later this year include:

Spring and summer 2017

Development of facility design alternatives

Ongoing involvement of 18 and under residents for input

Community meetings to check out alternatives and identify best options – TBD

Information about which options can be built at the existing locations

Fall 2017

Community meetings to determine what programs and services will be offered in facilities

Weekly updates available at the Grant Southside Center on progress of design, construction and program/services to be offered at Walton Park and Grant Southside Center

Also available at weekly updates – Information on all other projects in the area

For more information visit the Southside Engagement Opportunities webpage or call Asheville Parks & Recreation at 828-259-5800.