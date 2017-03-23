Press release:

City of Asheville to host Government-Business CONNECT

Want to find out how to do business with the City of Asheville and other local governments? Come network at Government-Business CONNECT from 1 to 4 p.m. April 19 at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Formerly called the Reverse Vendor Fair, this will be the fifth year the City of Asheville has invited regional vendors to learn about doing business with the City of Asheville and other regional governments. Admission is free and open to the public.

Government-Business CONNECT is intended to allow you to market your company and network business to business. Who should attend?

Contractors of all sizes, including subcontractors

Small business owners

Vendors and suppliers

Trades people

Business Service providers

Consultants and professional service experts

This is a great opportunity for vendors to speak directly with local government, nonprofit and prime contractor representatives and to connect with the City of Asheville departments on upcoming bid opportunities. Government-Business CONNECT is intended to be a free walk-through and networking event. Here are a few of the exhibitors attending this year’s event:

· City of Asheville Departments

· Buncombe County

· Buncombe County Schools

· Frank L. Blum Construction Company

· North Carolina Veteran’s Business Association

· North Carolina Department of Transportation

· Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses

· SAS Corporation (Supplier Diversity)

· Small Business Administration

· Town of Waynesville

· Union County (Monroe, NC)

· Vannoy Construction

· Wake County Schools

Sponsors for this year’s event include the City of Asheville, Buncombe County, SAS Corporation, North Carolina Veteran’s Business Association, Vannoy Construction, Frank L. Blum Construction Company and the N.C. MWBE Coordinators’ Network. More sponsors are welcome for this event.

Workshops are scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the U.S. Cellular Center meeting rooms, adjacent to the arena. These sessions are short and will provide overview of bid opportunities for local governments and additionally provide training on business development. Attendance is free, but RSVP is required by Tuesday, April 18th for workshops as space is limited. Registration information available at bit.ly/2mBu093.

For more information about the event, reserve a booth or to become a sponsor, contact Brenda Mills at

828-259-8050 or bmills@ashevillenc.gov. Information and updates can be found at the city’s website at ashevillenc.gov/bids.