Press release the City of Hendersonville:

The City of Hendersonville is pleased to announce we are now offering “Ivy” rain barrels through our new rain barrel program. The barrels will be available at a discounted price encouraging all residents to conserve precious water resources as well as to protect water quality. You may order rain barrels online at: rainwatersolutions.com/products/hendersonville

The rain barrels can be purchased directly through the program’s website using a credit card. There will also be a limited number of rain barrels on the day of the sale as a first come first served basis. The normal retail is $99.00 but through this special promotion they are only $68.00. Order now for a May 27th or May 28th pick up in Hendersonville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grey Hosiery Mill Parking Lot: 301 Fourth Ave. East, Hendersonville, NC 28792.

“The City of Hendersonville is committed to protecting our water quality and managing storm water runoff. This program is an important step toward protecting clean water in our community because it offers an inexpensive and proven option to help people make a difference in their own backyards. Rain Barrels offer a number of benefits to the community and residents including reducing storm water runoff pollution from residential lots, allowing residents to store and use rainwater for irrigation and gardening during times of drought, lowering water bills, and reducing the demand on municipal water treatment and supply.” – Michael Huffman, Stormwater Quality Specialist

The rain barrel captures rainwater from roof-tops by connecting to the homes downspout. This water would typically be sent down the storm drain carrying potential contaminants and contributing to flash flooding. The cumulative effect of rain barrels implemented throughout a geographic area can have a significant impact on storm water management and water quality. Water collected by the rain barrels can be used for gardens, lawns, and washing cars or pets.

For more information on the City of Hendersonville rain barrel program or to order a rain barrel, please visit: rainwatersolutions.com/products/hendersonville

Ivy rain barrel features:

• Made in the USA!

• 50% recycled plastic

• Dimensions 42.5”H x 22” W x 18” L

• Child proof, bug proof lid

• Best-in-class overflow set up

• 3/4″ ball valve easily connects to garden hose

• Two rain barrels easily fit in the backseat of a mid-sized sedan

• All parts included and ready to set up

• Gravity fed. No pumps required

• Link two or more IVY’s together using your existing overflow hose