Press release from the city of Asheville:

Asheville city government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Garbage collection schedules will continue as normal over the holiday.

City of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department recreation centers will be closed with the exception of the Montford Centers, which will be open for Fun Day Out from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a cost of $6 per child. The following recreation facilities will be open: city parks, Asheville Golf Course, Skate Park and the Western North Carolina Nature Center. The gates to Riverside Cemetery will be open.

City of Asheville ART service routes and facilities will operate on a reduced holiday schedule Jan. 16. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of six holidays throughout the calendar year that ART offers bus service. See the attached graphic for specifics on route schedules. For more information, visit RidetheART.com.

The U.S. Cellular Center box office will be closed Jan. 16 as well.

Water Resources staff will be available for water related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks, and no water calls.

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate according to normal schedule – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.