Message sent to Asheville City Schools families from Board of Education Chair Peggy Dalman:

I just wanted to remind you that tomorrow, Thursday, January 26, there will be a Tea and Talk from 4-6 PM at the Central Office in the Training Room for anyone interested or considering applying to be a member of the Board of Education. The Tea and Talk will give perspective Board candidates a chance to chat with current Board members and ask any questions they may have. This is a drop in event, so please feel free to stop by as your schedule allows.

The Board has three opening to be filled so please consider applying or encourage anyone that you think would be a good member to fill out an application. Asheville City Council appoints the Board of Education. Applications can be found on the City website under ‘Boards and Commissions’ and must be submitted by February 1.