Press release from city of Asheville:
The City of Asheville is holding three community meetings to seek input from park users regarding improvements to Jake Rusher Park. City staff will incorporate the input received on the general park concept into the design.
Input opportunities are available on the following dates:
- Wednesday, April 5from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Skyland/South Buncombe Library (260 Overlook Road)
- Monday, April 17 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Skyland Fire Department (9 Miller Road South, Skyland)
- Sunday, April 30from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Jake Rusher Park (132 Peachtree Street, Arden). Please note: In the event of rain this meeting will be held at the Skyland Fire Department (9 Miller Road South, Skyland)
As a part of the Parks & Recreation bond package, $825,000 has been allocated to provide upgrades and improvements to Jake Rusher Park. Located in Arden between Hendersonville Road and Sweeten Creek Road, this park services the South Asheville community and serves as a gateway to the surrounding neighborhood. The proposed redevelopment includes renovations to the playground, increased parking around the park, improved landscaping and the potential additional of a splashpad, basketball and volleyball court, picnic shelter or open playing field.
Those unable to attend a community input meeting can share input online though Open City Hall. The online discussion will open on Wednesday, April 5.
