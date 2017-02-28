Press release from the city of Asheville:

The City of Asheville continues the work of updating its comprehensive plan. The intent of this document is to capture the community vision — your vision — for our city, which will help guide policy decisions in the future. We are now a little more than half way through the Comprehensive Planning Process, and we’d like your input once again.

A lot of work has been done since City staff began in May 2016. First, we assessed the situation: Staff reviewed existing plans, key issues and trends facing the City of Asheville, and researched what has been happening in other similar cities across the country.

Then we listened. Through an online and paper survey, numerous public meetings, stakeholder sessions, and “Plans on a Page” written by more than 30 neighborhood groups, we gathered input from the entire community to determine our collective vision for Asheville. Each piece of input was analyzed and considered. The extensive feedback we received was used to outline strategies for making policy decisions that support your vision.

Now, we have begun to sketch out the initial draft sections of the plan — and before we go any further, we want to check back in with you and make sure we are correctly reflecting your vision.

That opportunity will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 9 at the U.S. Cellular Center Banquet Hall, 87 Haywood St.

We look forward to seeing you at this meeting to hear an update from the consultant on the in-progress draft comprehensive plan. There will also be an opportunity to break into smaller groups so that you can better review and comment on the vision of Asheville that is taking shape.

Once we get your comments on these initial section drafts, we can move toward creating a final draft of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future. For more information, visitwww.ashevillenc.gov/compplan .