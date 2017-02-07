Press release from the city of Asheville:

As the City of Asheville continues work on its Comprehensive Plan update, staff members are making a concerted effort to fold neighborhood needs into the overall picture.

One of the ways to integrate neighborhoods into the Comprehensive Plan is through Plan on a Page. So far, 30 Asheville neighborhoods have registered with the City through its Plan on a Page initiative. By submitting your neighborhood, groups help contribute vision and insights into what the future of our city of neighborhoods can be.

To share information about the benefits of participating in Plan on a Page, the Comprehensive Plan update leadership will hold a community meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the U.S. Cellular Center banquet hall, 87 Haywood St.

Todd Okolichany, Department of Planning & Urban Design, will team up with Director of Historic Resources Stacy Merten to give an overview presentation of the Comprehensive Planning Process including an update on Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, present a Plan on a Page analysis and discuss how these neighborhood plans will be folded into the comprehensive planning process. This will be followed by a panel discussion with neighborhood representatives and a Q&A session with staff and the panel.

Please join City staff for this informative discussion and learn how to get your neighborhood involved with Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future and Plan on a Page.

For more information, contact Neighborhood Services Coordinator Marsha Stickford at mstickford@ashevillenc.gov or 828-259-5506.