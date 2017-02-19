Press release from the National Forests in North Carolina:

Location: The Cold Mountain Fire is located in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area of the Pisgah Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest, approximately 20 miles south of Waynesville, North Carolina, in the headwaters of Crawford Creek.

Estimated acreage: Approximately 134 acres

Containment (as of 2/19, 4 p.m.): 0 percent

Fire cause: The Cold Mountain Fire was reported on Friday afternoon, February 17, 2017.The human-caused fire is under investigation.

Resources on the fire: Approximately 49 firefighters and support staff, including two crews, two helicopters and various overhead, are currently assigned to the incident. Additional personnel and resources will be requested as needed.

Current situation: Light rain which fell on Saturday will give firefighters a good opportunity to complete containment lines on the east side of the fire today. Personnel are also currently conducting a reconnaissance of the west flank of the fire.

Closures: An emergency closure order is in effect on national forest system lands in the following area: The Art Loeb Trail (#146) north of Shining Rock Gap and the Cold Mountain Trail (#141). See map below.

Cooperators: The Cold Mountain Fire is cooperatively managed under a unified command structure between the North Carolina Forest Service and the US Forest Service.

General fire information: