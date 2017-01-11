Press release from The Junction:

We are delighted to partner with our River Arts District neighbors, New Belgium Brewing, for the fourth consecutive year. Our teams have collaborated to create a spectacular & truly one-of-a-kind winter beer dinner.

Chef David Van Tassel and his kitchen will create a five-course menu designed around five individually selected New Belgium Brews including: La Folie, Lips of Faith Anne Francoise, Voodoo 8 Hop IPA, Tartastic & Day Blazer Lager.

The evening begins with a freshly pulled Fat Tire Amber, drafted right off the bottling line the day of the dinner.

Wednesday, Jan. 18th

Cost is $65/person not including tax or gratuity.

Doors at 6:30; first course at 7 p.m.

Seating is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make reservations, call 828.225.3497